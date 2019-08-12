× Indiana National Guard leader retires amid lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With a lawsuit swirling, the head of the Indiana National Guard will retire.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Monday, saying Adjutant General Courtney Carr’s retirement is effective Friday. Carr has been adjutant general since 2015, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

Brigadier General Timothy Winslow will take over the position in the interim. Winslow is a career Army National Guard aviator who was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in May, according to the governor’s office.

“Upon my recommendation, Maj. Gen. Carr has announced his decision to retire,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I received his resignation letter Saturday, and I thanked him for his service to our state and country.”

Carr is named in a lawsuit filed this month in Marion Superior Court. A woman accused him of trying to use his influence and position to keep an affair with the woman’s coworker quiet.

The woman reported the affair to the Army Inspector General’s Office, leading to retaliation from Carr, the lawsuit alleged. She said she was written up at work based on false allegations. The woman eventually resigned from her job and took a position with a federal contractor.

According to the lawsuit, Carr interfered with her employment contract, leading to her termination at the new position. She said she lost income and benefits after her termination, which led to anxiety and damaged her reputation. She also accused Carr of defamation.