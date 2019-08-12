Indianapolis police confirm 1 dead and 11 injured in 12 shootings over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One person is dead and 11 others are recovering from gunshot wounds following a violent weekend across Indianapolis.

Early Sunday morning, a block party involving hundreds of people turned deadly on Beckwith drive when witnesses say someone opened fire on the crowd.

“It’s horrible because it could have been anybody’s kid besides mine,” said Sherry Quinn.

Sherry says 20-year-old Marquis Quinn was sitting in a car with his sisters when he was shot, and she doesn’t believe her step son was the target.

“They were just spraying bullets. They were not actually aiming at Marquis,” said Quinn.

Family members drove Marquis in a bullet riddled car to the hospital where he later died. Police also found a second person shot on scene, but that victim survived.

“You know everybody should get their kids and try to teach them this is not life, killing each other, that’s not life,” said Quinn.

The IMPD confirms 12 people were shot over the weekend, including two people shot at a gas station on the north side. The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on the corner of Michigan Road and Westlane Road. The two people are in serious condition.

A man and a woman were hospitalized after a shooting near 25th and Adams and two others barely survived a shooting just south of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of two people shot in the 600 block of Udell Street.

Police found one victim, and medics transported that person to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD found the second gunshot victim six minutes later in the 600 block of Eugene Street. Medics took that person to the hospital in serious condition. Police believe these shootings are connected.

“We have an inner city epidemic of gun violence in this country,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition.

Court records show several of the non-fatal shootings involved victims who were recently arrested for gun related crimes in Marion county.

“It seems again there is this revolving door,” said Harrison. “We’re not going to get ahold of the violence if there is no accountability for those who are caught for being part of the problem of violence in the neighborhood. We’ve got to find a way to get those people off the streets who are not ready to do right and turn their life around .”

Unfortunately, Quinn’s death shows innocent lives can also be lost, because the 20-year-old did not have a criminal history prior to his death.

“Marquis has been a good young man. He’s never been in trouble,” said Quinn. “Marquis wanted a better life. He didn’t want to be in jail. He wanted to get his education and said he wanted to go to the army.”

As always, anyone with information on any of the shootings can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.