Elton John concert in Indianapolis rescheduled from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26

Posted 4:45 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, August 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This fall’s Elton John concert in Indianapolis has been pushed back a day.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse announced Monday that the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop has been rescheduled from Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 26.

The downtown venue says the changed date will provide sufficient time for the tour’s extensive production to pass customs and arrive and unload in Indianapolis.

Patrons should hold onto tickets for the originally scheduled date, which will be honored on the new date.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this required change,” wrote Bankers Life.

Elton announced the Circle City show back in Sept. of last year.

