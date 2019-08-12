× Elton John concert in Indianapolis rescheduled from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This fall’s Elton John concert in Indianapolis has been pushed back a day.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse announced Monday that the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop has been rescheduled from Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 26.

The downtown venue says the changed date will provide sufficient time for the tour’s extensive production to pass customs and arrive and unload in Indianapolis.

📣 NOTICE: Due to necessary rescheduling of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Toronto, his October 25, 2019 show here has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019. All tickets for the original date will be honored. ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/xa8DO37XMa pic.twitter.com/Y4YA0QbuH9 — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) August 12, 2019

Patrons should hold onto tickets for the originally scheduled date, which will be honored on the new date.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this required change,” wrote Bankers Life.

Elton announced the Circle City show back in Sept. of last year.

