Carmel middle school student encourages others to clean up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Carmel middle school student is on a mission to clean up every part of her neighborhood, and now she wants others to join her.

Olivia Nelson, 12, got the idea while jogging around her neighborhood earlier this summer.

“On some streets, I’d see a lot of trash. It just bothered me, so I’d tell my parents,” said the Park Tudor School 7th grader.

Olivia and her dad first went out together, but they quickly realized four hands weren’t nearly enough.

That’s when Olivia got an idea—she posted a video to Facebook asking others to join in.

“Anyone can do it, no matter where you live, or what your age is. Just go out and pick up some trash,” she said.

It didn’t take long before others caught on, and they created the Carmel Cleanup Crew.

“People start feeding us the filthiest areas, and now it's like our job to do it,” Olivia’s dad, Miles Nelson, said.

Every Thursday they post their meeting place in the Facebook group "Carmel Social Media." They also take suggestions.

Right now, Olivia says they are focusing on beautifying areas in Carmel, but she says they’re also open to other areas in Marion County.