Carmel middle school student encourages others to clean up

Posted 4:57 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, August 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Carmel middle school student is on a mission to clean up every part of her neighborhood, and now she wants others to join her.

Olivia Nelson, 12, got the idea while jogging around her neighborhood earlier this summer.

“On some streets, I’d see a lot of trash. It just bothered me, so I’d tell my parents,” said the Park Tudor School 7th grader.

Olivia and her dad first went out together, but they quickly realized four hands weren’t nearly enough.

That’s when Olivia got an idea—she posted a video to Facebook asking others to join in.

“Anyone can do it, no matter where you live, or what your age is. Just go out and pick up some trash,” she said.

It didn’t take long before others caught on, and they created the Carmel Cleanup Crew.

“People start feeding us the filthiest areas, and now it's like our job to do it,” Olivia’s dad, Miles Nelson, said.

Every Thursday they post their meeting place in the Facebook group "Carmel Social Media." They also take suggestions.

Right now, Olivia says they are focusing on beautifying areas in Carmel, but she says they’re also open to other areas in Marion County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.