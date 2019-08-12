Anderson mother, 16-year-old son admit to snorting meth together, police say

Posted 8:18 pm, August 12, 2019, by

Leona Peavler (Photo By Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson mother has been arrested after she and her 16-year-old son told Department of  Child Services personnel that they had snorted methamphetamine together.

42-year-old Leona Peavler, of Anderson, is facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.

On August 7, Anderson police assisted DCS with a home visit in the 200 block of West 4th Street. Police say Peavler and her son had tested positive for meth, and DCS needed to test them again, as well as remove the teen from the home.

Both Peavler and her son admitted to ingesting meth at around 3 a.m. August 4, according to police. Her son stated that he sold some personal items to obtain the cash needed to buy the drugs for himself and his mother.

Peavler claimed this was not the first time she and her son had done meth together.

The teen was removed from the home and left in the custody of his father.

Peavler was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.