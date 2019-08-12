× Anderson mother, 16-year-old son admit to snorting meth together, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson mother has been arrested after she and her 16-year-old son told Department of Child Services personnel that they had snorted methamphetamine together.

42-year-old Leona Peavler, of Anderson, is facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.

On August 7, Anderson police assisted DCS with a home visit in the 200 block of West 4th Street. Police say Peavler and her son had tested positive for meth, and DCS needed to test them again, as well as remove the teen from the home.

Both Peavler and her son admitted to ingesting meth at around 3 a.m. August 4, according to police. Her son stated that he sold some personal items to obtain the cash needed to buy the drugs for himself and his mother.

Peavler claimed this was not the first time she and her son had done meth together.

The teen was removed from the home and left in the custody of his father.

Peavler was taken to the Madison County Jail.