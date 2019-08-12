3 injured in dog attack on near east side of Indianapolis

Posted 7:05 am, August 12, 2019

Scene of dog attack on August 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dog attacked and seriously injured three people on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Michigan Street around 5:15 a.m.

IMPD tells us this may have started as a domestic incident.

When officers arrived on scene, the dog charged at an officer, and the officer shot and killed the animal.

Police tell us medics transported one man and two women to the hospital.

We are working to find out how the victims are doing and what led up to the attack.

