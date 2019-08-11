× Shooting leaves 1 dead & 1 hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot early Sunday morning on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a a double shooting that occurred near the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive. 911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Responding officers located a victim at the scene who was suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, another victim showed up at the IU Health Methodist Hospital who was also shot. Unfortunately, that victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.