Man killed during early morning Kokomo shooting

Posted 12:19 pm, August 11, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man has died after being shot in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call of a shooting in the 100 block of West Elm Street.

Up arrival, police say they found a dead man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigtors learned that there were numerous people present when the shooting happened.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.