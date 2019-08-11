IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest fight in the gun control debate? And will Congress finally enact legislation next month dealing with guns and background checks?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including last weekend's mass shootings and the following topics:

New polling numbers from Morning Consult & POLITICO which show widespread support for universal background checks

Insight on Indiana's congressional delegation from Importantville author Adam Wren and IndyPolitics.org's Abdul-Hakim Shabazz

Perspective from the 2020 presidential candidates, who are campaigning in Iowa this week and taking part in the Iowa State Fair

Wren's reporting on the potential for a contested convention in 2020 and what Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign is doing to prepare for that possibility

The race for mayor in Indianapolis and the key official who just left Sen. Jim Merritt's campaign last week

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.