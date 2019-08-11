IN Focus: Dayton mayor grew up in Mooresville

Posted 8:45 am, August 11, 2019, by and

DAYTON - She's the mayor of a city still reeling from a deadly mass shooting, and this week we learned Dayton mayor Nan Whaley has roots right here in Central Indiana, graduating from Mooresville High School in 1994.

On the alumni association's Facebook page, someone posted: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to MHS '94 alum Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, as she leads her city through these difficult days."

Whaley has publicly clashed with President Trump in the days since the shooting.

She and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) met with Trump after he landed in Dayton.

During a press conference afterwards, Whaley said she told the president that something needs to be done. She wants to see a ban on assault weapons. She said she thinks the president listened when she urged him to back gun control measures, but she is not holding her breath.

Senator Brown said he told Trump: "The most important thing you can do for these police officers is take these assault weapons off the streets so they don't have to go up against those assault weapons."

In a tweet, Trump criticized Senator Brown and Mayor Whaley for their remarks during the press conference.

"I saw failed Presidential Candidate Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with," Trump said in a tweet.

Whaley fired back with a response on Twitter and said, "Not sure what the President thinks Senator Sherrod Brown and I misrepresented. As we said, the victims and first responders were comforted by his presence. Let's hope he's not one of those all talk, no action politicians and actually does something on gun control."

Whaley is also a supporter of Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign for President, giving a speech at his campaign launch in South Bend back in April.

