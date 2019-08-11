Complex of thunderstorms expected to move through central Indiana late Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humidity and temperatures will be on the rise over the next 24 hours priming the atmosphere for thunderstorms late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Monday evening. Eventually the complex will begin to move southeast later Monday night.

Computer models suggest a line of thunderstorms will sweep through central Indiana late Monday night through early Tuesday morning (pre-dawn).

The line will have the potential to produce heavy rain in a short period of time. Data suggests rainfall amounts could range from 0.20" to over an inch of rain. Where rain is heaviest, there is the potential for a brief period of flooding in streets. Due to the timing of the storms, this should not be an issue for most as the rain should fall while most are sleeping.

The main threat from the complex of thunderstorms will be damaging wind. Winds gusting to over 60 mph will be possible with any of the thunderstorms, especially along the leading edge.

Due to the winds, the potential exists for power outages early Tuesday morning. The image above shows where one of our high-resolution computer models project scattered power outages. The exact location will depend on where the line ultimately passes. If the complex track is further north, the band of scattered power outages would shift accordingly.

Latest data from the Storm Prediction Center also indicates ingredients in the atmosphere for tornado production will remain confined to north-central Illinois and perhaps a small area of northwest Indiana.

At this time this looks to be a limited threat with the best chance closer to the area of low pressure in Illinois.Nonetheless, it will be a good night to make sure your NOAA weather radio is turned on, operating correctly, with good batteries.

Nonetheless, it will be a good night to make sure your NOAA weather radio is turned on, operating correctly, with good batteries.