Anderson woman shot in head while pregnant with twins dies

ANDERSON, Ind. — Alexis Wasson, who was on life support after being shot in the head while pregnant with twins, has died, according to officials.

Police say 29-year-old Wasson was 21 weeks along when she was shot by Skye’lar White in the back of the head August 2. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive.

Both of her unborn twins died this past week.

White is facing murder and feticide charges.

According to court records, the suspect claims the deadly shooting was all an accident, but prosecutors do not believe that story.

“It’s just a horrible thing for our community and we’re all grieving over this,” said Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Prosecutor Cummings says after the shooting Skye’lar White drove the victim to his mother’s home.

White’s mother later told police her son said the shooting was an accident because the gun was in the bed.

The affidavit claims White added, “The gun went off and grazed her head.”

Police say White’s mother then rushed Wasson to the hospital, and White made no effort to call 911 for help.

“His behavior seems very inconsistent with what would be an accidental shooting,” said Cummings. “He says it’s an accident and grazing wound. That’s inconsistent with the evidence so far.”

Searching the shooting scene police did find a shell casing behind the headboard but have not recovered the gun.

With an enhancement, the prosecutor says the charges against White carry a maximum punishment of 117 years behind bars.

“It’s a horrible crime and horrible outcome. There’s a dead mother and two dead babies. What message is there? Who knows? All we can do is the best to achieve justice for the grieving family,” said Cummings.

During an initial court hearing a not guilty plea was entered on White’s behalf. He will be held without bond until his trial.