× 2 in critical condition after shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot early Sunday morning on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the 2400 block of Adams Street. 911 Operators received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Responding officers located two victims who were both shot at least once. EMS personnel were dispatched and transported both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.