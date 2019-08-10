State police veteran severely injured in motorcycle crash

Posted 1:07 pm, August 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Veteran is critically injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash along I-465, just south of I-69, according to Indiana State Police.

Philip “Andy” Byers (Photo By Indiana State Police)

At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the call of a motorcycle crash at the 37.2 mile marker southbound.

When they arrived, responders found the motorcyclist lying in the road with “severe injuries.”

The motorcyclist has been identified as Philip “Andy” Byers, a 24-year Indiana State Police Veteran and current Detective at the Pendleton District.

Police say Byers was off duty at the time of the crash. He was reportedly riding his personally owned motorcycle and was wearing a helmet.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Byers was in the center lane headed southbound coming upon slower traffic. A vehicle in an adjacent lane beside Byers collided with his motorcycle, which caused it to strike the rear end of a semi trailer, according to ISP.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Officials say none of the drivers involved are suspected of being intoxicated.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.