Myles Turner selected as finalist for USA Men's National Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers center Myles Turner is one of 17 players left vying for 12 spots on USA Basketball’s World Cup roster.

The 23-year-old competed in an intra-squad scrimmage Friday night, starting and scoring five points for the Blue team in a 97-78 win over the White team. After the game, USA basketball trimmed the roster pool from 29 training camp invitees to 17 players.

The group will practice in Los Angeles this week leading up to an exhibition against Spain on August 16. Three more exhibitions will follow this month before the World Cup tips off in China. The USA opens that tournament against the Czech Republic on September 1.