Dry conditions may get some relief this week

ABNORMALLY DRY

Central Indiana has turned dry over the last three weeks. From July 22 through August 10 only 0.81″ of precipitation has fallen in Indianapolis. When looking back at the same time frame this is the least amount of rain in 8 years. It also ranks in the top 18% driest years for the date since 1871.

It has gotten so dry that the United States Drought Monitor has included portions of central Indiana in “Abnormally Dry” conditions in the latest Drought Monitor assessment released last Thursday.

RAIN RETURNS TO THE HOOSIER STATE

We do see rain returning to central Indiana in the not so distant future. Medium-range computer models are suggesting a thunderstorm complex will develop in eastern Iowa and northern Illinois late Monday night.

The complex is projected to dive east/southeast during the early morning hours Tuesday. This brings with it the chance for rain, but also a chance for strong winds. One of our high-resolution computer models suggests there could be the potential for power outages in the northern half of the state by sunrise Tuesday.

There will be a lull in the action from Tuesday morning until early Tuesday afternoon. It looks like another round of thunderstorms will begin to develop over southern/south-central Indiana mid-afternoon Tuesday. The storms are expected to slide off to the south/southeast through the early evening.

Latest data from the Storm Prediction Center suggests that the highest probability of severe storms would occur after 2pm Tuesday afternoon, south and southeast of Indianapolis. Stay tuned!