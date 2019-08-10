AMBER ALERT: Police looking for 2 children from Hamlet, Indiana

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children from Hamlet, Indiana

Posted 8:12 am, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, August 10, 2019

Photo Gallery

UDPATE FROM ISP:

***CORRECTION***

Through continued investigations on Amber Alert 005-2019, it has been found that the correct plate number for the black 2013 Audi A4 is LE5262.

Francisco Javier Mendez also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez.

 

HAMLET, Ind. — A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared for two missing Indiana children.

The Hamlet Police Department requested the the activation for 7-year-old Ayden Javier Mendez and 3-year-old Yulianna Rose Mendez.

Ayden is 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it and black shorts. Yuliana is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

Ayden and Yulianna were last seen on Saturday, August 8, 2019, at 1:37 am in Hamlet, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LX5262.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.