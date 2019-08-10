× 1 dead following shooting at strip mall on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall which has claimed one person’s life.

The shooting occurred in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike, just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, inside a Penn Station restaurant.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two individuals who investigators confirmed did not work at the restaurant, but were known to one another.

Police are unsure at this time of what lead to the confrontation escalating between the two individuals, but said it ended with one of them pulling out a handgun and shooting the other.

Police said the shooter did not leave the scene, merely walked to his vehicle and made himself known as officers arrived on scene.

Police added the shooter did have a state issued permit for his handgun.

The victim, who police said was not armed, was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to their injuries.

Police only identified the two individuals involved in the incident as being in their “late teens”, adding the shooter’s age as 18, but not further clarifying the victim’s age or identity at this time.

Some area businesses nearby followed store protocols by sheltering people inside until the incident was cleared by police.

“I’m sure there was some concern that this could evolve into a larger incident,” said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff of the Lawrence Police Department. “Fortunately it did not, but also having said that, there’s one family grieving and we’re saddened by that.”

The investigation is ongoing.