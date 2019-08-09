Recall issued for select 2020 Ford vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford Motor Company has issued a safety compliance recall for select 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potentially missing the manual park release cover.

Ford statement:

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the manual park release cover be in place and only removable with a tool.

If the cover is not installed, the manual park release lever may be inadvertently activated, which could result in unintended vehicle movement if the electronic park brake is not applied, increasing the risk of crash.

Also, the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes, and does not display the PRNDL gear positions and which gear is selected. Factory mode is used to reduce battery drain during the production process.

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the gear positions and selected gear to be displayed whenever the shifter is not in park.

Ford is aware of one report of an accident occurring during vehicle transport within the production process. The incident resulted in only vehicle damage.

This action affects 13,896 vehicles in the United States and 239 in Canada. The majority of affected vehicles are in dealer inventory. The issue will be remedied prior to delivery to customers.