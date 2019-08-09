DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Recall issued for select 2020 Ford vehicles

Posted 1:23 pm, August 9, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 09: The new 2020 Ford Explorer SUV is revealed at Ford Field on January 9, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The new 2020 Explorer is the sixth generation of Ford's all-time best-selling SUV. The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) begins January 14 with a press preview, and opens to the general public January 19. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford Motor Company has issued a safety compliance recall for select 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potentially missing the manual park release cover.

Ford statement:

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the manual park release cover be in place and only removable with a tool.

If the cover is not installed, the manual park release lever may be inadvertently activated, which could result in unintended vehicle movement if the electronic park brake is not applied, increasing the risk of crash.

Also, the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes, and does not display the PRNDL gear positions and which gear is selected. Factory mode is used to reduce battery drain during the production process.

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the gear positions and selected gear to be displayed whenever the shifter is not in park.

Ford is aware of one report of an accident occurring during vehicle transport within the production process. The incident resulted in only vehicle damage.

This action affects 13,896 vehicles in the United States and 239 in Canada. The majority of affected vehicles are in dealer inventory. The issue will be remedied prior to delivery to customers.

The affected vehicles were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant and include the following models:

• 2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built from March 27, 2019 to July 24, 2019
• 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built from April 10, 2019 to July 24, 2019

Ford said dealers will inspect for the manual park release cover and install one, if necessary.

Ford dealers will also verify the instrument cluster is out of factory mode and clear any diagnostic codes.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C06.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.