Police: Inmate stabbed to death by fellow prisoner at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – An inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow prisoner on Friday.

Indiana State Police believe 28-year-old Clifford S. Baggett of Ustas, Florida was stabbed multiple times by 44-year-old Tommy P. Holland of Indianapolis.

Police say the stabbing occurred as Baggett was walking through the prison’s dining hall at about 3:30 p.m. Holland allegedly approached Baggett and used a hand crafted weapon to carry out the attack.

Immediately after the incident, police say prison staff rushed in as Holland dropped his weapon and surrendered. Holland, who is currently serving two life sentences for murder, was quickly subdued without further incident, according to police.

Medical aid was immediately provided to Baggett, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the facility before he could be transported to a hospital. An autopsy is pending.