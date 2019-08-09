DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Indiana man charged in death of developmentally disabled woman pleads not guilty

Posted 8:33 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, August 9, 2019

Darin Schilmiller

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 21-year-old Indiana man charged with masterminding the death of a developmentally disabled Anchorage woman has pleaded not guilty to five murder counts.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Darin Schilmiller entered his pleas Friday. He’s charged in the death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman, who authorities say was bound and shot in the back of the head. Her body was left in the Eklutna River.

Prosecutors say Schilmiller plotted the killing, posing online as a millionaire named Tyler and offering 19-year-old Denali Brehmer $9 million to “rape and murder someone in Alaska.”

Authorities allege Brehmer got four teenagers to help carry out the plot.

Schilmiller on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors allege he directed Brehmer to sexually assault a 15-year-old and send him images.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.