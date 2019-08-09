DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Honor fallen soldiers at the Indiana State Fair this weekend

Posted 4:50 pm, August 9, 2019

 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This weekend is your last chance to view the national Remembering Our Fallen memorial at the Indiana State Fair.

The exhibit honors thousands of soldiers throughout the country, including Hoosiers, who have lost their lives since 9/11.

Easterseals Crossroads worked to bring the memorial to Indiana for the first time.

The traveling display, which was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in September 2017, is made up of more than 30 tribute towers that show both military and personal photos of our country’s fallen. Each tower is more than 10 feet tall.

The memorial is located near the Renewal by Anderson Family Fun Park at the fairgrounds.

Use the northeast gate for entrance and parking.

The memorial is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday night.

