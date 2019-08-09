DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Great weekend forecast; tracking temps

Posted 6:55 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, August 9, 2019

We're on the backside of a cold front now so the humidity level is dropping quite a bit and we're going to feel really comfortable.  High pressure is going to push out clouds and leave us nice and sunny this Friday with dry weather sticking through the weekend.

Thursday's high was above average at 90 degrees but today will be closer to what we consider normal as we top off at 83.

We'll be in the 70s all evening, not dropping back to the 60s until midnight.  The low of 61 will mean a very refreshing and comfortable morning.  Open up the windows and let in some fresh air or head outdoors for morning coffee.  Enjoy!

The weekend looks great!  Highs will be in the mid 80s with no rain until Monday.

