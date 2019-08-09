Community sorts donated books as CBS4 Reads book drive continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The books piled high at the Forest Manor Professional Development Building, all of them donated by CBS4 viewers who are making the CBS4 Reads book drive a success.

"We've got more books this year. We did 10,000 last year. This is more,” said Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright.

With colleagues at CBS4, volunteers like those from the Junior League of Indianapolis sorted them all to make sure the books will be loved again.

"We're finding books with inscriptions in the covers, these books were obviously well loved,” said Elizabeth Kinder of the Junior League.

“To pull out these books and see that this is something I would have read. These aren't going to be read one time. These are going to be passed along. These are going to be around for a long time now,” said Meteorologist Star Derry.

There’s still time to take part in the CBS4 Reads Book Drive. You can donate books at one of 50 locations around central Indiana, like area Planet Fitness locations and Gentle Dentist locations. There’s a full list here.