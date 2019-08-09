× Attendant on Chicago-to-South Bend flight charged with public intoxication

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An attendant on a flight from Chicago-to-South Bend was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail on August 2.

A passenger tweeted at United Airlines during the flight to complain about March’s condition. He said she slurred her speech, couldn’t walk straight and kept dropping things.

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

A picture on the South Bend Tribune website shows March sleeping in the jump seat.

When officers asked her where she was, she said Chicago. They administered a breath test, and it showed a blood alcohol content of .20%, according to the South Bend Tribune.