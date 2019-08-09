× Dry weekend ahead for central Indiana

Central Indiana has a yearly rainfall surplus of six inches, but we’ve been very dry for the past two months. The latest US Drought Monitor report shows abnormally dry conditions over most of the Hoosier state and no major rain is in sight.

We’ll have a dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s. We’ve been dry for the past two weekends, but so far, we have not had three consecutive dry weekends this year. You have to go all the way back to August of 2018 to find three consecutive dry weekends for Indianapolis.

Central Indiana will have a better chance for more widespread scattered t-storms next Monday and Tuesday.

More dry weather is likely Wednesday through Friday. Less than an inch of rain is likely this week.

We’ve been very dry for the past two months.

Farmers are experiencing abnormally dry conditions over most of the state.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

This should be our third consecutive dry weekend of the year.

Expect a sunny,warm Saturday.

Expect a sunny, warm Sunday.

Next week will be mainly dry.