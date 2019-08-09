× 80K honey bees found inside Tuxedo Park home during renovations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A property developer found thousands of bees inside a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Quincy Murphy, the property developer, says it was a nerve-racking experience, but it was also beautiful to see life in that form!

Murphy says he made the discovery while working on a single family rehab project in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood.

He says they were removing the old siding and ran into a small swarm of bees on the second story.

They stopped to inspect where they were coming from, and it appeared to be a small nest at the outside corner of the house. They did not think it was enough to be concerned, so they continued to remove the siding.

That’s when bees started pouring out of the cracks in the house. They called a beekeeper and he found, approximately 80,000 honey bees.