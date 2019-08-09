× 5 people killed, 2 injured after rollover crash in Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — State police say five people died and two others were injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Scott County.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said seven people were in the vehicle when it went off the road early Friday on Main Street in Scottsburg. Several people were ejected. Two people injured in the crash were taken by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital.

Huls said it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. Police were dispatched to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Details on the conditions of the injured and the names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.