2-vehicle crash in Noblesville leaves 18-year-old critically injured

Posted 8:14 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17PM, August 9, 2019

File photo

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville woman is in critical condition and a Westfield woman has minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 32 and Oakmont Drive around 4:37 p.m. Friday.

Based on witness statements, police say it appears the driver of a Chevy Cobalt, 18-year-old Alexa R. Lockhart, pulled out into the path of a Mercedes traveling westbound on SR 32.

Officers say Lockhart was critically injured and transported by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital. The driver of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Ana Roche, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Noblesville hospital.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, SR 32 was closed between Hague Road and Willowview Road until about 6:40 p.m.

There are no indications at this point that alcohol or weather contributed to the crash, according to police .

