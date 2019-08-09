× 2 dead following aborted IMPD vehicle pursuit on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were killed early Friday morning when a vehicle crashed following a brief pursuit by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police–a chase that police say had been called off just moments before the fiery accident.

The incident began at W. 30th St. and Lafayette Rd., where IMPD had attempted to stop a vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene, eventually turning westbound onto 34th St. The police pursuit was terminated when speeds reached about 80 miles per hour, according to investigators at the scene. The pursued vehicle continued on and moments later, crashed near Chila Sports Bar in the 6300 block of W. 34th St.

This is a developing story and additional information will be posted when details become available.