Willie Nelson cites breathing problem in cancellation of tour; Noblesville stop affected

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Willie Nelson performs onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Willie Nelson says a “breathing problem” will force him to cancel the rest of his tour, including a stop in central Indiana scheduled for next month.

The 86-year-old music legend made the announcement on Twitter after his Wednesday night show in Toledo, Ohio:

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie

Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” was set to make several stops around the country, including one at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sept. 20. That concert also included Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Brothers Osbourne and Katie Pruitt.

