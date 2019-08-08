Weekend Rock: Santana, John Mayer, Impractical Jokers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this week!

Catch TV actor and SNL alum Jon Lovitz at Helium Comedy Club this week with sets Thursday through Saturday.

I Prevail brings their hard n’ heavy rock to the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre on Thursday. The tour is supporting their new release Trauma and will likely feature the viral 2014 cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.”

The Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair continues with 70’s disco-funk legends KC & The Sunshine Band on Thursday, and the Pop 2000 Tour that boasts a boy band extravaganza with NSYNC’s Lance Bass, O-Town and Aaron Carter on Friday.

There’s more great shows Friday beginning with guitar god and musical shaman Carlos Santana with The Doobie Brothers at Ruoff Music Center, country music star and former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery plays Symphony On The Prairie, and platinum-selling jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers are going to set the HI-FI on fire.

Saturday is going to be a big night for Hoosier-natives Straight No Chaser and their loyal following. The highly acclaimed a cappella group is taping their set at Old National Centre for a new nation-wide television special titled Back Home Again.

Also on Saturday, 90’s alternative staples Ben Folds & Violent Femmes will have the Farm Bureau Lawn crowd singing along to classic folkie-punk tunes, and check out the indie roots sound I’m With Her at Symphony On The Prairie.

Ruoff Music Center hosts truTV’s Impractical Jokers on Sunday. The comedy troupe seems to be unstoppable with successful runs of the Cranjis live tour series, and the recent announcement of a ninth season of their hit TV show coming next year.

The weekend continues with two huge shows on Monday. Singer-songwriter-megastar John Mayer returns to Indianapolis for a concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after his June appearance with Dead & Company at Ruoff Music Center.

And another singer-songwriter-megastar, Jack White, brings The Raconteurs to the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre, fresh on the tails of the Help Us Stranger album release.

