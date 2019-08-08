× Tracking storms for Thursday

Storms packed a punch near Chicago overnight but really fizzled out as they slid south east into Fort Wayne. No storms for us this morning or even through lunchtime but storms will develop for Central Indiana later in the day. The storm prediction center does have eastern central indiana in a Slight risk for strong to severe storms. Download the free Weather Authority App to keep an eye on radar this afternoon as storms develop. The storms are not anticipated to be widespread so not everyone will get rain as this front drops through. The most storms will be between 4-8pm Thursday with another round of isolated rain after 3am and lingering into Friday morning’s commute. The main concern with today’s storms will be gusty winds but all hazards are left on the board. Friday morning could feature the remnants of a shower or two but the rest of the day looks great! Sunny and 84. The weekend also looks great so plan to be outside enjoying it! Average highs in the mid 80s and rain holds off until Monday.