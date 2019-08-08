× ‘There’s hope’: Couple’s before-and-after meth addiction photos go viral

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – A Tennessee couple who beat meth addiction went viral after sharing their inspiring before-and-after photos on Facebook.

Brent Walker said he and his wife, Ashley, will celebrate three years of sobriety in December. His Facebook post shows a photo of the couple in 2016 next to a photo of them in July 2019—and the difference is staggering.

He wrote on Facebook:

#Cleanchallenge This is my wife and I in active meth addiction the first photo was taken around December 2016 the second one was taken in July of 2019. This December 31st will be 3 years we have been clean and sober and living for God. I hope that my transformation can encourage an addict somewhere! It is possible to recover!!

Brent, 30, told Inside Edition he started dealing drugs with his brother when he was 18 years old. His brother died while driving under the influence, and Walker’s meth addiction began then. He also met his future wife around that time.

Ashley said their relationship was a roller coaster. Brent ended up in prison for felonies related to dealing and possession, but she was there each time he got out.

In late 2016, Brent wanted to end his cycle of addition. On New Year’s Eve that year, they both vowed to get clean and cut off contact with bad influences.

Small goal after small goal, they traveled the road to sobriety. They got married, Brent earned his GED and Ashley repaired her fractured relationship with her family.

They hope their story will inspire others.

“There’s hope,” Brent told Inside Edition. “You don’t have to live that life forever.”