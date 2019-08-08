× Terre Haute police arrest middle school student after finding airsoft gun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Police say a student was arrested after an airsoft gun was found at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, police received a report of a student with a handgun. The student was quickly located.

The airsoft gun in question looked like a real Smith and Wesson M&P firearm, police said. The student had made no threats against the school or any fellow students.

The student, whose identity was not released, ended up in custody for disorderly conduct.

“The Terre Haute Police Department recognizes and appreciates the people who reported this incident and encourages students that if you see something, say something. Thank you to the school SPOs, Detective Kennedy, and the Woodrow Wilson staff for their quick and concise actions to handle the situation at hand,” the police department said on Facebook.