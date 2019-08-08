Terre Haute police arrest middle school student after finding airsoft gun

Posted 3:42 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, August 8, 2019

File photo of a Terre Haute police car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Police say a student was arrested after an airsoft gun was found at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, police received a report of a student with a handgun. The student was quickly located.

The airsoft gun in question looked like a real Smith and Wesson M&P firearm, police said. The student had made no threats against the school or any fellow students.

The student, whose identity was not released, ended up in custody for disorderly conduct.

“The Terre Haute Police Department recognizes and appreciates the people who reported this incident and encourages students that if you see something, say something. Thank you to the school SPOs, Detective Kennedy, and the Woodrow Wilson staff for their quick and concise actions to handle the situation at hand,” the police department said on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.