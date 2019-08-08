× Murder, feticide charges filed in shooting of pregnant woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, killing her two unborn twins, now faces charges in the case.

Court documents show Skye’lar White is charged with murder and two counts of feticide.

Police said White shot Alexis Wasson in the back of the head last Friday. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive. Wasson’s unborn twins died while she remains on life support; Madison County Rodney Cummings said her wounds are not survivable.

White maintains the shooting was accidental. White’s mother said he banged on her door and woke her up on the morning of the shooting, asking her to take Wasson to the hospital.

He said the “gun went off and grazed her head,” according to a witness account. When asked if she was hurt, he responded, “No. She was just grazed. The gun went off in the bed.”

But police said White didn’t call 911 and ran away after asking his mother to get medical treatment for Wasson, according to court documents.