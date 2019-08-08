× From sweet treats on Monument Circle to a paintball battle royale, here are the top weekend events in central Indiana

S’mores on the Circle

Monument Circle (Downtown)

In celebration of National S’mores Day, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will host its annual S’mores on the Circle on Monument Circle this Friday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature local chefs who create gourmet s’mores that will be sold as a fundraiser for $5 each (cash only). The chefs have been challenged to showcase their creative flair in what a s’more means to them. They’ll bring the spice or the sweet goodness to show off their talents, all in a fun atmosphere to raise funds for Girl Scouts.

Adults Only Night at Freedom Springs

Freedom Springs Aquatic Park (Greenwood)

Friday, August 9, marks the LAST Adult Night of the season at Freedom Springs! The fun kicks off at 8 p.m, then winds down at 10:45 p.m. Come take in the evening enjoying your favorite Oaken Barrel and Mallow Run beverages. Get your singing voice ready karaoke, take a leisurely trip around the Lazy River, race down the water slides or sit back and relax in a lounge chair with your friends. If you’re coming with a group, you can even reserve a private cabana! Admission starts at just $15 but season pass holders get in free! Note: This is a 21+ event. ID is required for entry.



Run For Beer 5K

TwoDEEP Brewing Company (Downtown)

The Indiana Brewery Running Series is headed to TwoDEEP Brewing Company downtown this Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. for their Run For Beer 5K run/walk! All participants receive a free craft brew from the brewery after their run and they’ll also get to take home a collectors pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series. You can also take home additional goodies, giveaways, and chance to win door prizes and more free beer! Registration starts at $30 and earns you an invitation to stick around and enjoy the day’s entertainment: live music, food, local vendors, and fun! Plus, a portion of the registration fee goes directly to local non-profits.

Drum Corps International World Championships

Lucas Oil Stadium (Downtown)

The nation’s top marching bands are back in Indy this week for the Drum Corps International World Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium. Festivities kicked off on Wednesday with a DCI performers showcase and the competition gets going Thursday with Preliminaries. Then, a champion will be crowned at the World Championship Finals which kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The World Championship competition isn’t the only thing to check out this weekend! On Saturday, the SoundSport International Food and Music Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Over 20 performing ensembles will perform in the Pavilion at Pan Am, followed by a high intensity DrumLine battle. Plus, there will be plenty of the city’s favorite gourmet food trucks on site as they turn the streets of downtown Indy into a festival for the performing arts.

Mid-South X-Ball Indianapolis Open

Ben Davis Park (West Side)

A paintball battle is headed to Indianapolis this weekend! The some of the best teams in the region are headed to Ben Davis Park this Saturday and Sunday (August 10-11) for the Mid-South X-Ball League’s Indianapolis Open. Teams will compete against dozens of teams for cash and prizes in an exciting atmosphere that’s fun for participants and fans alike!

Broad Ripple Carnival

Broad Ripple Park

Celebrate the history of Broad Ripple with a 4-day festival featuring activities for the entire family. The Broad Ripple Carnival is happening this Thursday-Sunday at Broad Ripple Park. The event features carnival rides and games, food and drink, a craft beer garden, live entertainment and community booths. A history exhibit provided by Broad Ripple Gazette will be on display and Saturday will feature an artisan flea market. Admission is free but you will have to pay for food, beverages, and tickets for the carnival rides and games.

