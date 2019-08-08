× Colts lose preseason opener to Bills 24-16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Colts’ second half rally fell short as they dropped their preseason opener to the Bills, 24-16

Chad Kelly led the Colts on three second half scoring drives. The fourth-string quarterback, returning to his hometown where his uncle, Jim starred ran 33-yards for the team’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Colts’ offense struggled in the first half, gaining only 85 yards on six first downs. Phillip Walker threw an interception right before halftime, leading to Buffalo’s second touchdown. The Bills took a 14-3 lead into the locker room.

Defensive end Carroll Phillips had a strong first half, recording a sack and recovering a fumble. Safety George Odum also recovered a fumble.

Quarterback Andrew Luck, center Ryan Kelly, tight ends Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Ross Travis, wide receivers Parris Campbell and Penny Hart, running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive end Jabaal Sheard, linebacker Ben Banogu and kicker Adam Vinatieri did not dress for the game.

The Colts are off on Friday before returning to Grand Park in Westfield for a 9:00 a.m. practice on Saturday. They’ll have joint practices with Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday before hosting the Browns in preseason game number two on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.