× After Thursday’s storms expect a dry Friday for central Indiana

A line of gusty t-storms moved across the state Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Also, ahead of the front, we saw the highs in the 90s for the 16th time this Summer.

We did not get nearly as much rain as we need to help farmers. Rainfall has been below average for the past two months and the US Drought Monitor is now reporting abnormally dry conditions over a large portion of the central and southern parts of the state.

Behind the cold front we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 80s, along with lower humidity on Friday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday and a slight chance for isolated t-storms late Sunday evening. We’ve been dry for the past two weekends, but so far, we have not had three consecutive dry weekends this year. You have to go all the way back to August of 2018 to find three consecutive dry weekends for Indianapolis.

Central Indiana will have a better chance for more widespread scattered t-storms next Monday and Tuesday.

