INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crazy video shows a water main break at 82nd Street and Hague Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The water main break produced a geyser, shooting water over 10 feet into the air right in the middle of several lanes.

IMPD, DPW and Citizens are all on site working to repair it. They’re hoping to open at least one lane up soon.