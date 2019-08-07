Tracking storms heading this way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms are exiting to the south and high pressure is settling back in for a nice and quiet Wednesday forecast for central Indiana. The overnight storms in Nebraska have brought reports of 70+ mph wind gusts.

A lovely morning is anticipated with only a light breeze out of the northwest and lows in the mid 60s. Low pressure will continue to exit east and we'll see pressure build over the morning and afternoon hours.

Great bus stop forecast on this Wednesday. Recess can absolutely be outside because we'll be at a gorgeous 80 by lunchtime. Lots of sunshine is expected along with a refreshing northwesterly breeze.

Highs will be close to seasonable as we top off around 86. We'll be mostly sunny and just about perfect. Enjoy!

No rain for Wednesday but we are expecting a spotty rain chance on Thursday. Like Tuesday, many towns won't get a drop of rain but the storms that do roll through will drop a downpour and potentially bring gusty winds. We'll keep an eye on the threat for you.

A quarter inch or less is expected from Thursday's system. Many will stay very much on the low end of that since we won't have much moisture to work with as this cold front slides through.

Friday looks perfect and so does Saturday. Sunday does look like rain, but I'm thinking most of those storms shouldn't actually get here until Sunday night, leaving us plenty of dry time during the day.