Teen dies after ATV crash in Madison County

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A teenage boy has died after an ATV crash in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the teen crashed in a field Wednesday night off the west side of County Road 200 West in Alexandria.

He was taken to Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

