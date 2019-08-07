× Second unborn twin of pregnant woman shot in Anderson passes away

ANDERSON, Ind. – The second unborn twin of the pregnant woman recently shot in Anderson has passed away.

Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed the unborn child’s death Wednesday and said the mother, Alexis Wasson, remains on life support. The other twin passed away on Tuesday.

Police say Wasson was 21 weeks along when she was shot by Skye’lar White in the back of the head last Friday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive.

White remains in jail on an attempted murder charge and may face additional charges as a result of the unborn children’s death.

The Herald Bulletin reports that investigators say White never attempted to call 911. Documents obtained by the newspaper explain how White’s mother told police he was in frantic state, saying “it was an accident.” The paper also reported White told a witness that Wasson was not hurt, she was just grazed.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has said the mother’s injuries are not survivable.

“Currently, he’s facing attempted murder charges,” said Cummings. “I can’t imagine what’s going on with their family, but it’s something our whole community grieves for.”

Police say it hasn’t been confirmed if White is the father of the twins.