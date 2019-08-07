Saving up for retirement

Posted 4:06 pm, August 7, 2019, by

Many Hoosiers thinking about retirement have some troubling questions. Will they have enough money saved to stop working. A recent report from USA today states that the math for retirees to be able to retire comfortably may not be adding up. Jordan Schwartz, partner of strategic wealth designers joins us to talk about the report, and saving for retirement. Jordan we've heard the old adage that if we have 70% of the income we had working, while in retirement we would be fine, is that accurate, do viewers really want to take a 30% pay-cut in retirement?

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.