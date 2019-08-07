× President Trump to meet with survivors, first responders in Dayton and El Paso

DAYTON, Ohio – President Trump will leave the White House to visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas where 31 people were killed in mass shootings over the weekend.

He will meet with the families of victims, survivors, and first responders to pray and grieve with them. He says he wants to send a message of healing.

But not everyone is on board with him coming into their communities.

Protestors who don’t want the president to visit Dayton held demonstrations yesterday and plan to do so again today.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says many of her people are not looking forward to his visit.

More than a thousand miles away in El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo is sharing a similar message. He says his people are angry Trump is visiting, but he will welcome him because it’s his duty.

“I don’t know how we deal with evil. I don’t have a textbook for dealing with it other than the Bible. I’m sorry. We are going to go through this,” Mago said.

Meanwhile, the El Paso suspect’s family released a statement saying they are focused on the families of those who lost their lives. “Patrick’s actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs that we do not accept or condone in any way.”

President Trump is expected to land in Dayton around 10:30 a.m. We have a crew at the scene, and we will share updates when they become available.