× Peru mother charged with OWI after crashing with 6-week-old son in truck

PERU, Ind. — A woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she crashed her truck into a utility pole with her 6-week-old child inside.

Just after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the call of a crash on 100 East, near the entrance to the Bobtail Woods Apartments in Peru.

Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Kali K. Baker, of Peru, holding her 6-week-old son and a truck that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the Peru Police Department.

The child was not injured. A car seat was found in the truck, but officials say it was not strapped into a seat belt.

During their investigation, police say Baker showed indications that she might be under the influence.

Drug Recognition Expert Sergeant Mike Vinopal was called to perform a drug evaluation, and it was discovered that Baker had been driving while under the influence of a narcotic substance.

Baker was booked into the Miami County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle – level 6 felony

Neglect of a dependent – level 6 felony

Driving with suspended prior – misdemeanor

She was also issued a citation for a child restrain violation.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was called to care for the child.