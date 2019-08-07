Pat McAfee Show to air daily on DAZN and Westwood One

Posted 7:32 pm, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, August 7, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 24: Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 24, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will host a daily, nationwide radio show beginning September 8, streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday morning.

 

The fall will be a busy season for McAfee, as he will team up with former teammate Matt Hasselbeck on ESPN’s Thursday college football announcing team.

The radio show will air on DAZN and Westwood One. In Indianapolis, CBS Sports 1430 will carry the program from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

