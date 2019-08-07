GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 24: Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 24, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Pat McAfee Show to air daily on DAZN and Westwood One
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 24: Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 24, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will host a daily, nationwide radio show beginning September 8, streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday morning.
A lot of dreams are coming true this fall for my boys and me..