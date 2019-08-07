IMPD chief gives update on investigation into deadly police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach will meet with reporters Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into last Friday night’s deadly police shooting of a man on the city’s northeast side.

Deshon Downing, 45, was killed by police gunfire in the 8400 block of East 42nd Street when officers said he displayed a weapon during a traffic stop.

Wednesday’s briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Chief’s Conference Room at the City-County Building.

