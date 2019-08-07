Couple performs Ball State fight song to celebrate granddaughter following in their footsteps

MUNCIE, Ind. – A future Cardinal has quite the support system.

Tuesday, Madison Surface posted a video on Twitter to announce that she’s chosen to study at Ball State University.

Nobody is more excited about the news than her grandparents who appear in the video alongside Madison.

Decked out in cardinal and white, the former BSU football player and cheerleader welcome their granddaughter to the Ball State family with the school's fight song.

Madison says she plans to study broadcast journalism after graduating Shenandoah High School in Henry County.

