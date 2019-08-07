× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 23 ‘Preseason Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Colts football is finally back!

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the Colts’ first preseason game of the year as the team travels to Buffalo. The crew discusses who has been ruled out, how long starters are expected play and which players to keep an eye out for.

The fellas also breakdown the addition of running back D’Onta Foreman, who was claimed off of waivers after the team placed Spencer Ware on the physically unable to perform list.

Listeners will also hear further observations from training camp, as a handful of young players are impressing in practice.

Finally, Chappell and Griffiths check in on some injured Colts, including Andrew Luck and Jabaal Sheard.\

